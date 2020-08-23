Combative midfielder Germanpreet extends Chennaiyin FC stay

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced that Indian midfielder Germanpreet Singh has extended his stay at the club after signing a new multi-year contract.

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) will see the hard-tackling 24-year-old from Punjab turn out in CFC blue for a fourth consecutive season. Germanpreet has made 36 appearances in all competitions for Chennaiyin, playing the crucial midfield destroyer role last season as the Marina Machans reached a third ISL final in six years.

"I am incredibly proud to continue playing for Chennaiyin FC. I have witnessed three great years here already, and the journey so far has been amazing with lots of learning and development. But I believe the best is ahead of me. And Chennai is my adopted home with CFC and our passionate fans are my family. I view this as a fresh start of an exciting journey, and I promise to give my 200 per cent on the pitch and help bring more success to the club," said Germanpreet from his home in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Germanpreet is another fantastic Indian talent who has made huge leaps during his time with us. We are delighted to have groomed and nurtured domestic players like him who showcase great potential and are unfazed on the big stage that is the ISL.

An aggressive and resilient presence on the pitch, we are sure to gain further from his energy and exuberance in the coming seasons, commented CFC co-owner Vita Dani on the news of Germanpreet's contract extension. A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Germanpreet made his professional bow in January 2015 for Goan side Dempo SC in the I-League, followed by a stint at Minerva Punjab FC in the same competition.

He was then picked up by Chennaiyin FC in the draft leading up to the 2017-18 campaign, which culminated in a second ISL title for the Marina Arena side.

In that season and the next, Germanpreet made vital contributions in the middle of the park, especially coming off the bench and helping see out games. And he came into his own in the 2019-20 campaign, forging a strong partnership with AnirudhThapa to form one of the few all-Indian central midfield partnerships in the ISL as CFC went all the way to the final.

A tough and versatile medio with a penchant for engaging in a challenge, Germanpreet has represented India in all youth-level teams before making his senior debut in August 2016 against Bhutan in a friendly. He has nine appearances to his name in the Blue Tigers jersey so far.