Controversy Erupts Over Crowd Chanting "Jai Shri Ram" During India-Pakistan World Cup Match

After videos surfaced of the audience chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as Pakistan player Muhammad Rizwan made his way to the dressing room at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the India-Pakistan World Cup match, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed his disapproval of the fans' conduct. On the platform now known as X, formerly referred to as Twitter, Udhayanidhi Stalin conveyed his concerns, stating, India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality, but the treatment experienced by Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and sets a regrettable precedent. Sports should serve as a unifying force between nations, fostering genuine brotherhood. Exploiting it to spread hatred is deplorable, reported India Today.



The video captured the crowd chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman was heading back to the dressing room after scoring 49 runs off 69 balls.

While some social media users criticized this as an irrational strategy by cricket fans, a Facebook user named Pady urged, "Pakistan is scheduled to play two matches in Chennai in the next 10 days. To those attending Chepauk, let's ensure a warm and respectful welcome to them, embracing everyone for who they are and what they represent! I have faith in my city to counterbalance the ordeal Babar Azam had to endure today."

During the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam also faced jeers from the crowd. In contrast, former Indian captain Virat Kohli presented Azam with his autographed jersey after India's seven-wicket victory.



Earlier this year, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami encountered a similar situation when fans chanted "Jai Shri Ram" during a Test match between Australia and India."

