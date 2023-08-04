1st T20I: West Indies beat India by 4 runs

West Indies go 1-0 up in the five-match T20 International series with a thrilling 4-run win over India at Brian Lara Stadium, here on Thursday. On what seemed like a below-par total of 149/6 by Windies, India batters looked clueless and apart from Tilak Varma’s 39 no other batters stood there in the middle and the Blue brigade kept losing wickets on regular intervals. The visitors finally ended their play at 145 for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs



Holder bowled four overs for 2 for 19, including a double-wicket maiden.

Ealier, an impressive collective performance from bowlers helped India restrict West Indies to 149/6.

Captain Rovman Powell (48) and Nicolas Pooran (41) top-scored for West Indies as other batters couldn't stay long on the crease. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh got two wickets each while skipper Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one wicket apiece.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, West Indies started well with opener Brandon King going great in the first four overs before Chahal's double strike dented hosts.

Chahal removed both openers Kyle Mayers and King in quick succession, reducing the host to 30/2 in five overs. Then, Pooran came and started off with a decent boundary followed by a massive six to take the power-play total to 54-2.

Kuldeep came into attack in the eighth over and got the wickets of Johnson Charles, who miscued the slog sweep and the ball was in the air for a long time. Debutant Tilak Verma ran across to his left from deep midwicket, sliding through to take a fine catch.