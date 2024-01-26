1st Test: Young Jaiswal harbours “no regrets” on missing out on a century against England

Hyderabad: Young India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his mindset while batting, emphasising the positivity that propelled him to play in fearless aggression against England on Day 1 of the first Test of a five-match Test series. In the spirit of his attacking approach, Jaiswal fell tantalisingly short of a century, but he harbours no regrets.

The 22-year-old opener was making his Test debut at home. From the very first ball, he set the tone for India's replay to England's first innings score of 246 by striking a four off Mark Wood and later showcasing his flair by dispatching the first ball of spin for a resounding six of debutant Tom Hartley.

The echoes of attacking shots resonated through the game, making it only the second instance since August 2018 that the first five wickets fell to such audacious strokes.

Jaiswal’s innings of 80 runs off 74 deliveries included ten boundaries and three maximums.

"Of course, it would have been amazing if I would have scored a hundred," said Jaiswal in the post-match conference. "But what took me there was my thinking and my process to score runs, and I was quite positive in my mind, making sure I could build an innings. But it was good actually.

"This is my first Test match in India, and I was just thinking of contributing well and doing well for my team. When I was playing in the West Indies and South Africa, it was quite a different environment. Here also the environment is quite different. I was really enjoying all the places, of course. It is a proud and honour moment every time I go and play for my country," said Jaiswal.

The young opener raveled in the unique challenge presented by England's frontline spinners, particularly enjoying the contest against debutant Tom Hartley. When asked about his aggressive approach against the spinners, Jaiswal downplayed any deliberate tactic, stating, "I was just thinking about how I can play a certain ball."

As the innings progressed, it wasn't until the 24th over that a bowler with a stock ball going away from Jaiswal entered the scene. Joe Root, faced the brunt of Jaiswal's attacking intent, conceding a boundary on the second ball of the day.

However, the aggression came at a price, with Jaiswal being caught while attempting an aggressive shot just two balls later.

Acknowledging the challenge posed by Root's deliveries, Jaiswal said, "I knew that at some stage he was going to bowl. I was prepared for him. He can bowl the first over. But as I said, I was trying my best to do what I could, and sometimes I can make a mistake and get out. Still, I'm learning. If I do make a mistake, I'll make sure that I try to learn from it."