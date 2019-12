Abhinav to lead ECDG Hyderabad cricket team

Hyderabad: All-rounder Abhinav will lead the 15-member ECDG Hyderabad team in the inaugural edition of 'Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Jr. National Cricket League – 2019' being organised by Mumbai Cricket Club in collaboration with School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) from December 24 to 28 at Oval Maidan in Mumbai.

MD Faiyazuddin Gazi has been named the coach and Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja the manager.

The squad includes: Abhinav (Captain), Manikanta (Vice-Captain & Wk), Aijaz, Nadeem, Sreyas, Ubaid, Mustafa, Danish, Sewant, Sumit, Varshik, Yash, Razzak, Baqar and Saad.