Afridi Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Leadership, Critiques Babar Azam Post World Cup

In a recent interview, former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi commended India skipper Rohit Sharma's leadership and body language, which significantly contributed to India's successful title run in the T20 World Cup. Afridi questioned Babar Azam's leadership during the tournament held in the Americas, where Pakistan failed to progress beyond the Group stage.

India triumphed in a thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados, claiming the trophy for the second time. Meanwhile, Pakistan could not advance to the Super 8s, falling to newcomers the United States and arch-rivals India in the Group stage.

"Look, the role of a leader is always very important. The body language of the leader becomes the body language of the team. The leader has to set an example. Take Rohit Sharma as an example," stated Afridi, highlighting Rohit's influence with his aggressive and confident style of play.

Afridi elaborated on how Rohit's approach inspires confidence among lower-order batsmen, emphasizing the critical role a captain plays in the team's performance.

In his comments, Afridi, who is also the father-in-law of Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, urged the Pakistan Cricket Board to grant the national selection committee the authority to appoint the team captain.

"I don't know what the PCB chairman has in mind now, and I am also waiting to see what changes will be made. However, the real issue lies at the grassroots level of our cricket. Our product is weak there, and if we invest in it, good players will emerge," Afridi remarked, stressing the necessity of fundamental changes within Pakistan cricket.