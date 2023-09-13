Live
Asia Cup: Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Bangladesh’s Super Four match against India
Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will be missing Bangladesh’s Super Four match in the Asia Cup against India, to be held on Friday, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Mushfiqur had flown back home after Bangladesh’s loss to Sri Lanka by 21 runs in the Super Four match at Colombo on September 9 to attend the birth of his second child, a baby girl.
Though he was initially slated to come back for the match against India on September 15, BCB said in its release that Mushfiqur has been granted an extension of leave to be with his wife Jannatul Kefayat Mondy, and newborn child in Dhaka.
"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game," said Mohammed Jalal Yunus, BCB Cricket Operations Chairman.
Mushfiqur has been one of the longest-serving members in the Bangladesh team, scoring 7388 in 255 ODI matches, averaging 37.12, including nine centuries and 45 half-centuries. He has also taken 222 catches and effected 55 stumpings in the format.
In this Asia Cup, he scored 131 runs in four innings, including a half-century, while taking five catches and effecting a stumping. With Mushfiqur to be absent for the clash against India, Anamul Haque Bijoy is slated to get a game, on the account of being the lone wicket-keeper remaining in the Bangladesh team.
Bangladesh's chances of making it to the final of the Asia Cup look very slim following their defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage. Their hopes of reaching the final lie on factors beyond control for qualification, which can also be aided by them defeating India at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday.