Australia gift Cheteshwar Pujara signed jersey for completing 100 Tests

Pat Cummins presented a signed Australian jersey to Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday for completing 100 Tests.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of Cummins handing the signed jersey to Pujara, who became only the 13th Indian cricketer to reach the 100-mark in Tests.

"What a special gesture that was," wrote BCCI in a tweet along with the said picture.

What a special gesture that was!





Pujara started off his 100th Test on a low after he was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Australian spinner Nathan Lyon in India's first innings. However, India's No. 3 remained unbeaten in India's chase as Pujara also scored the winning runs. Pujara smashed Australia's off-spinner Todd Murphy over mid-wicket for a boundary to seal a superb six-wicket victory for the hosts in the Delhi Test.

With the victory, India went 2-0 up in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with two more Tests remaining.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Pujara admitted he was "nervous" as his entire family was in the stands at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

"It's been a great Test match, unfortunately I didn't get any runs in the first innings, but I knew if I stay for the first 10 minutes I can score. A special feeling, was very nervous as my entire family was there. A special feeling to hit the winning boundary, looking forward to the remaining 2 Tests," said Pujara.

Meanwhile, Pujara, who plays for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, also congratulated his side for winning the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 as they defeated Bengal in the final by nine wickets.

"Lovely, congrats to all the guys (on Saurashtra's Ranji triumph), was following the scores until lunch. Great achievement, we've been consistent over the last few years and it's our second title in the last 4 years. So, great work by the guys. I thought we'll chase something around 200-250, so we were prepared to go and do that," added Pujara.

Speaking about the Delhi track, Pujara said that it was not a tough surface to bat on.

"We were a bit disappointed at yesterday's bowling, we conceded a bit too many runs, but they were excellent today (the spinners). It's not an ideal shot to play because of the low bounce (speaking about the sweep shot), but I have practiced playing it a lot. I try to use my feet, it's always better to play in that manner on such turning wickets.

"Not really (asked if it was one of the tougher wickets to bat on), it's the initial phase, you need to get the pace of the pitch, some balls spun, some went straight on - once you're in, after 30-35 balls, once the ball goes soft, you'll get to a situation where you can play your shots with confidence," said Pujara.





One for the books! Thank you so much for the warm wishes and support. Indeed, a sweet victory ☺️





Australia captain Cummins, meanwhile, said that his side was ahead at the end of Day 2 but they let the game slip away.

"I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. The guys bounced back well. But India batted well, just 1-2 partnerships and you can get to that 260 mark quite easily. In the innings break, it was all even. Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped. We need a review on what could have been done different," said Cummins.

On Australian batters getting out to sweeps, Cummins said," Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name. But we need a review on the shot choice, did we do things right? Both games were disappointing, this one in particular. We were ahead in the game and that doesn't happen often in India. This loss hurts."

The second Test between India and Australia will begin on March 1 at Indore's Holkar Stadium.