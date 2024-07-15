Australia name white-ball squad for UK tour; Cooper Connolly gets maiden call-up

Melbourne: Australia on Monday announced ODI and T20I squads for their tour of the UK, where they play 11 white-ball matches in September.

Australia will play three T20Is against Scotland and England followed by five ODIs against England in the UK in September.

The UK tour begins with the first of three T20Is against Scotland in Edinburgh on September 5, the first men's bilateral series between the two nations. The Australians then move south for three T20Is and five ODIs against England, beginning on September 12.

Perth all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who captained the Australian under-19 side at the 2022 World Cup, chosen in his first senior national squad. He has been rewarded for several eye-catching performances in his first two seasons with the Scorchers in the Big Bash League, including a memorable match-winning cameo in the BBL12 Final.

"Matthew Short will remain home for the birth of his first child and join the squad for the ODI series while Jake Fraser-McGurk comes into the T20I squad, both having been travelling reserves at last month's T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia said.

"Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett return to the Australian T20I setup following the last home series against the West Indies to continue their international journeys. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are being managed through the T20 leg, it added.

Pat Cummins will miss the full UK tour in line with a pre-planned, long-term load management strategy, while Starc and Maxwell will rejoin for the ODI series in the build towards next year’s Champions Trophy.

Mitchell Marsh, returning to the squad after being managed in the last ODI series at home against the West Indies along with several other fellow ICC World Cup-winning squad members, will captain the side in the absence of Cummins.

Fraser-McGurk retained his place from that series where he impressed at the top of the order, as does Aaron Hardie and Matt Short.

Chief selectors George Bailey said, "This tour gives us a great opportunity to bring in some new players in the absence of David Warner and Matthew Wade, as well as giving some senior players time to prepare for the home summer and a busy first half of next year.

"We are particularly pleased to offer Cooper his first opportunity in the T20 squad having introduced the likes of Jake, Spencer, Xavier and Aaron in the past 12 months. They are exciting prospects to join the likes of Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis in the white ball setup.

"With the Champions Trophy on our doorstep early next year, the white ball series against Pakistan leading into the summer and a huge home Test series against India there has been a lot of planning invested into these next six months.

"That has included gradual integration of new players into our white ball squads who have earned international opportunities via excellent form in Big Bash or State cricket.”

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Schedule:

September 4: First T20I v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh

September 6: Second T20I v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh

September 7: Third T20I v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh

September 11: First T20I v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton

September 13: Second T20I v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

September 15: Third T20I v England, Old Trafford Manchester

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol



