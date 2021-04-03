Top
Axar Patel tests positive for Covid

Axar Patel tests positive for Covid (Photo/IANS)

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team's Test series win over England, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Saturday.

Mumbai: Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who was one of the stars in the Indian team's Test series win over England, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi Capitals franchise confirmed on Saturday.

The bowler has been put in isolation.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test came positive," said a statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise.

"He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility. The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Axar and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery," the statement added.

Patel had taken 27 wickets in three Tests against England recently.

