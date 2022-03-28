Badoni, Hooda help Lucknow score 158/6

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets in the powerplay to leave Lucknow Super Giants tottering at 32 for four after first six overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Deepak Hooda (55) and Ayush Badoni( 54) then put up a rescue act to add a 50-run stand.

The pair bailed Lucknow from a precarious situation as Lucknow reached 158 for six in 20 overs. Gujarat, who elected to bowl first after winning the toss, would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the venue.

He could also bat higher up the order if plays as a pure batter for the franchise. Gujarat also have Shubman Gill at the top. The talented batter has played 58 matches in the IPL, having played four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lucknow, on the other hand, are without key overseas players, who are likely to join the squad next week owing to national duties. Meanwhile, after Delhi Capitals' four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Lalit Yadav lavished praise on his teammate Axar Patel.

Speaking about his unbeaten innings of 48 runs from 38 balls, Yadav said, "When I was in the middle, I played according to the team's needs. Wickets kept falling at the other end, but I decided to trust my own game and take the match as deep as possible."