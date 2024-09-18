Bangladesh name Nigar Sultana-led 15-member squad for Women’s T20 WC

Dhaka: Bangladesh have announced its 15-member squad led by wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana Joty for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place from October 3-20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



There have been couple of changes to the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming global event from the team it fielded in the Women’s Asia Cup in July. Leg-spinner Fahima Khatun and batter Sobhana Mostary are back in Bangladesh’s squad for the mega event, while top-order uncapped batter Taj Nehar, opener Shathi Rani and all-rounder Disha Biswas are also included in the 15-member team.

Omissions from the Bangladesh squad include all-rounder Rumana Ahmed, left-handed batter Rubya Haider Jhelik, all-rounder Shorifa Khatun, opener Ishma Tanjim and left-arm spinner Sabikun Nahar Jesmin. Some of the Bangladesh players, including Nigar, Fahima, Rabeya Khan, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Jahanara Alam and Marufa Akter are in Sri Lanka as part of the ‘A’ team tour.

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 20 due to political instability and safety concerns in the Asian country. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will remain the hosts of the tournament while the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will deliver the event.

Bangladesh are in Group B alongside 2009 champions England, 2016 winners West Indies, South Africa, and Scotland for the ninth edition of the tournament. They will open their campaign on October 3 against Scotland in an afternoon game in Sharjah, followed by facing England in an evening game on October 5.

Top two teams from each group will enter the semi-finals on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively, followed by the final at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20. A reserve day has been allocated for both the semi-finals and the final.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani and Disha Biswas.