BCCI ₹131 Crore Reward for Team India

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has suddenly announced a very happy news that the India cricket team will be rewarded with a cash price. The amount will be Rupees 131 crore. This reward is being given because the Indian cricket team won in the T20 World Cup. This is an extremely special reward because the team had worked extremely hard to achieve success in this tournament.

The money shall be shared among all the players of the team, the coaches and the support staff who helped the players all through the tournament. The BCCI says that this is their way of thanking everyone for winning the tournament and making their country proud.

Harbhajan Singh, a former Indian cricketer, talked about this sudden happy news. He said that the team deserves this reward more than anything else. According to him, the team played fantastically.

Big achievements like this should always be appreciated. He also said that this will motivate the players a lot to play even better in the future tournaments.

The netizens say that India played extremely well in the T20 World Cup. They also said that India deserves this reward.

The reward given by the BCCI is one of the biggest rewards and bonuses given by them to a cricket team. It shows how proud everyone gets at their favorite team for winning for their country, for their fans.