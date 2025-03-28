BCCI invites applications for filling spin bowling coach position at COE in Bengaluru

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that its inviting applications for the position of spin bowling coach at its Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. The BCCI has also said that eligible candidates can apply for the role till 5 p.m on April 10.

The development comes after former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule quit as the spin-bowling coach at the CoE, a job he held for three years, to take up a similar role with IPL 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season of the tournament.

Bahutule was part of the support staff during multiple India A series and was in the coaching when India toured Ireland for a T20I series and their gold medal win at the Asian Games in 2023. He was also India men’s team bowling coach on their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and T20I tour of South Africa in 2024.

In its job description, the BCCI said the spin bowling coach’s role is integral to the development and performance enhancement of India's spin bowling talent across all formats and age groups including senior teams (men & women), India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads, as well as towards state association players training at the COE.

“The Spin Bowling Coach will work closely with the Head Cricket, BCCI COE, to design and deliver specialised coaching programs and assist in performance monitoring. The role also involves working closely with selectors, national and state coaches, performance analysts, and strength & conditioning experts to develop high-performance training plans,” it added.

The BCCI also said the spin bowling coach’s key responsibilities will be to plan and execute training sessions for cricket squads at the COE, provide one-on-one technical coaching to players as required, develop and monitor individual player performance plans with measurable objectives.

The ideal candidate will also be needed to collaborate with other specialist coaches, selectors, and support staff to scout and develop talented spin bowlers, utilise advanced technologies like GPS-enabled devices and biomechanical analysis to enhance player performance, and support injury rehabilitation protocols and certify players fit for competition.

The experience and qualifications criteria for the role are that the candidate has to be a former India or first-class cricketer with a minimum of 75 First Class matches and an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 years) with a high-performance centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL team.

The ideal candidate can also be a BCCI COE Level 3 Performance Coach (or equivalent) with an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 years) with a High-Performance Centre/International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL/State team.

The qualifications criteria also extend to anyone with a BCCI COE Level 2 Coach (or equivalent) with an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a minimum of 3 years (in the last 7 years) of a high-performance centre/international/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL team or someone who has a successful record in high-performance planning and monitoring, as well as designing and implementing player development plans and programmes in elite environments.



