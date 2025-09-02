BCCI Invites Bids for National Team Lead Sponsor – Apply by September 16, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking for companies to sponsor the Indian national cricket team as the National Team Lead Sponsor.

If a company is interested, it needs to buy a document called the Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) starting from September 2, 2025. This document explains how to participate in the sponsorship bidding process.

The fee to buy this document is non-refundable, meaning companies won’t get their money back even if they don’t end up submitting a bid.

The last day to buy the IEOI document is September 12, 2025. After that, companies must submit their official sponsorship bids by September 16, 2025.

Only companies that meet certain rules and qualifications set by the BCCI can submit their bids. To get the IEOI document, companies have to pay the fee and then send an email with the payment proof to [email protected]