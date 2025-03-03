BJP, TMC Clash Over Congress Leader’s Rohit Sharma Criticism

Congress leader Shama Mohamed's remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma have drawn criticism from her party leadership while gaining support from Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Ray. The controversy erupted after Mohamed, in a social media post during India’s Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, criticized Sharma's fitness and captaincy. The comments led to a backlash, prompting the Congress to distance itself from her statements.

Ray defended Mohamed’s assessment, stating that Sharma's performance has been inconsistent. He pointed out that while the cricketer managed a century, his other contributions have been minimal. Ray asserted that Mohamed's observations were not incorrect.

The Congress swiftly responded, emphasizing that Mohamed’s views were personal and did not reflect the party’s stance. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera confirmed that Mohamed had been asked to delete her remarks and exercise caution in the future. He reiterated that the party respects India's sporting icons and does not support statements undermining their achievements.

The BJP seized on the controversy, accusing the Congress of targeting the national cricket captain. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned whether the Congress expected Rahul Gandhi to play cricket after setbacks in politics. He described Mohamed’s remarks as reflective of the Congress’s alleged authoritarian mindset and an insult to Indian cricket supporters.

Sharma, 37, assumed Team India’s captaincy in 2023. Under his leadership, India secured the T20 World Cup and two Asia Cup titles. He has also led Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League championships.