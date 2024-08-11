Live
- Two drug smugglers arrested in Afghanistan
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
Just In
Bowlers, Tahlia McGrath help Australia ‘A’ complete 3-0 T20 series sweep over India ‘A’
Bowlers starred to restrict India ‘A’ to a modest total, followed by captain Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 22-ball fifty propelled Australia ‘A’ to complete a 3-0 T20 series sweep through a seven-wicket win in third match at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.
Brisbane: Bowlers starred to restrict India ‘A’ to a modest total, followed by captain Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 22-ball fifty propelled Australia ‘A’ to complete a 3-0 T20 series sweep through a seven-wicket win in third match at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.
With the ball, Tayla Vlaeminck, Grace Parsons, Maitlan Brown and Nicola Hancock were amongst the wickets to keep India ‘A’ to 120/8, as Kiran Navgire top-scored for the visitors’ with 20-ball 38. In reply, captain Tahlia made 22-ball 51 not out helped Australia 'A' chase down the total with 37 balls to spare.
Tayla was impressive in her spell of 1-6 in four overs, and made an instant impression as she castled Shubha Satheesh for a duck on the second ball of the match. From there, the rest of India 'A' batting didn’t do much as Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Sajana Sajeevan and Tanuja Kanwer fell without doing much, as the visitors’ were reduced to 47/5 in the 13th over.
But Kiran, who hit six fours and a six in her knock of 38, and skipper Minnu Mani (22 off 23 balls, with two fours and a six) joined forces for a 57-run stand that helped India ‘A’ bat their full quota of 20 overs.
Katie Wilson got the chase kicking for Australia ‘A’ with two boundaries in the opening over of Meghna Singh, and proceeded to hit Tanuja for two fours and a six. Though young pacer Shabnam Shakil removed her in the fifth over and left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap removed Tahlia Wilson in the eighth over, captain Tahlia ensured Australia ‘A’ didn’t suffer a batting collapse.
Right from the word go, Tahlia dealt in boundaries, as Tanuja, Meghna and Mannat came under attack from the right-handed batter. Though Australia ‘A’ lost Charli Knott in the 13th over, Tahlia was unaffected as she hit three consecutive boundaries off Shabnam in the 14th over to bring up her fifty and do the finishing job for Australia ‘A’. Both teams will now play the first 50-over game at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on August 14.
Brief Scores: India ‘A’ 120-8 (Kiran Navgire 38, Minnu Mani 22; Grace Parsons 2-18, Maitlan Brown 2-19) lost to Australia ‘A’ 121/3 in 13.5 overs (Tahlia McGrath 51 not out, Tahlia Wilson 39; Minnu Mani 1-20, Mannat Kashyap 1-27) by seven wickets