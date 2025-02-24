Live
- We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal
- Comprehensive Renovation of Puttige Somanatheshwara Temple: Ready for Brahma Kalasha Abhisheka
- Ram Madhvani’s The Waking of a Nation Trailer Released on Sony LIV
- Maharashtra will lead AI, technology revolution: CM Fadnavis
- NIA charge sheets one more accused in TN Hizb ut Tahrir case
- DBS Bank to cut 10 per cent jobs over next 3 years as AI role rises
- CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Arrest Two with MDMA in Mangaluru
- 5 Key Takeaways From Germany’s Election 2025 Results
- SCDCC Bank Chairman Dr. M.N. Rajendra Kumar Honoured on 76th Birthday
- Brijesh Gokhale to Receive Abhaya Bravery Award for Journalism
Just In
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Path to Semis Still Unclear
- India defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, but semifinal qualification remains uncertain due to potential net run rate scenarios.
India bolstered its chances of advancing to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals with a commanding six-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday. Despite securing two consecutive victories, including a dominant performance against Bangladesh, India’s place in the knockout stage remains uncertain.
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries led India’s chase, helping the team overhaul Pakistan’s 241-run target in 42.3 overs. Shubman Gill contributed 46 off 52 balls, while Shreyas Iyer added 56 from 67. Skipper Rohit Sharma started aggressively with 20 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi.
Earlier, Pakistan struggled to build momentum after choosing to bat. Saud Shakeel’s 62 off 76 deliveries was the top score, while captain Mohammad Rizwan managed 46 from 77 balls. India’s bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) and Hardik Pandya (2/31), restricted Pakistan effectively. Pandya’s crucial breakthroughs included the dismissals of Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.
With two wins from two matches, India stands in a strong position in the Champions Trophy points table. However, a loss in the final group-stage fixture against New Zealand, coupled with Bangladesh winning both of its remaining games against New Zealand and Pakistan, could lead to a three-way tie. In such a scenario, India’s qualification would hinge on net run rate, making the final round of group matches critical.
Pakistan, having suffered consecutive defeats, faces a near-impossible path to the semifinals. The team will need to secure a comprehensive win over Bangladesh while relying on other results to keep their campaign alive.
As the Champions Trophy 2025 heads toward the knockout phase, the tournament standings remain tight, with multiple teams vying for semifinal berths. India’s qualification chances will be determined by upcoming results, leaving no margin for error in their final match.