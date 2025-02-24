Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Path to Semis Still Unclear

India bolstered its chances of advancing to the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals with a commanding six-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday. Despite securing two consecutive victories, including a dominant performance against Bangladesh, India’s place in the knockout stage remains uncertain.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries led India’s chase, helping the team overhaul Pakistan’s 241-run target in 42.3 overs. Shubman Gill contributed 46 off 52 balls, while Shreyas Iyer added 56 from 67. Skipper Rohit Sharma started aggressively with 20 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier, Pakistan struggled to build momentum after choosing to bat. Saud Shakeel’s 62 off 76 deliveries was the top score, while captain Mohammad Rizwan managed 46 from 77 balls. India’s bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) and Hardik Pandya (2/31), restricted Pakistan effectively. Pandya’s crucial breakthroughs included the dismissals of Babar Azam (23) and Shakeel.

With two wins from two matches, India stands in a strong position in the Champions Trophy points table. However, a loss in the final group-stage fixture against New Zealand, coupled with Bangladesh winning both of its remaining games against New Zealand and Pakistan, could lead to a three-way tie. In such a scenario, India’s qualification would hinge on net run rate, making the final round of group matches critical.

Pakistan, having suffered consecutive defeats, faces a near-impossible path to the semifinals. The team will need to secure a comprehensive win over Bangladesh while relying on other results to keep their campaign alive.

As the Champions Trophy 2025 heads toward the knockout phase, the tournament standings remain tight, with multiple teams vying for semifinal berths. India’s qualification chances will be determined by upcoming results, leaving no margin for error in their final match.