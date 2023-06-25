Chinelle Henry returns to West Indies women's provisional squad for first two ODIs against Ireland

Gros Islet (St. Lucia): All-rounder Chinelle Henry has made a return to West Indies women’s 16-member provisional squad for the first two ODIs of their three-game series against Ireland, to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on June 26 and 28.

As per Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chinelle has fully recovered from the injury that kept her out of the recent Super 50 Cup and T20 Blaze. The squad is led by captain Hayley Matthews, with Shemaine Campbelle being the vice-captain. The official squad of thirteen players will be named ahead of each match.

Right-arm off-spinner Ashmini Munisar and wicketkeeper-batter Shunelle Sawh have earned maiden call-ups to the West Indies ODI team. Ashmini was West Indies captain at the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in South Africa. She was the joint-third highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blaze with six wickets from five matches.

"The ODI series against Ireland gives a good opportunity for batters to focus and to stay longer at the crease and build an innings. A number of the younger players would be transitioning from the shorter format to the fifty over format. They definitely have the potential, and it is important that the policy of identifying young players and developing the talent pool is continued," said Ann Browne-John, Lead Selector for Women's Cricket.

The matches against Ireland, also comprising three T20Is, are West Indies women's only home fixture in 2023. The three ODIs are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship where both teams will be pushing to get more points.

West Indies have just one win out of six matches they have played so far, while Ireland are yet to get off the mark. The series is also the first time a women’s home bilateral series of the West Indies will have live television broadcast.

West Indies provisional squad for first two ODIs: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shunelle Sawh, Stafanie Taylor and Rashada Williams