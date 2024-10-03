Cricket West Indies offers multi-year contracts to players, hinting at stability and financial security

Hyderabad: In a historic move, nine West Indies cricketers received multi-year contracts – for two years –from the West Indies Cricket Board.

This comes after the country’s cricket board has taken a note on how global T20 leagues, that offer good financial security to cricketers, have diminished the international squad of West Indies.

By offering multi-year contracts the West Indies Cricket Board hopes to provide financial security and also retain players for national duty.

West Indies ODI vice-captain Alzarri Joseph, fast bowler Shamar Joseph, women’s T20I skipper Hayley Matthews and her deputy Shemaine Campbelle have all been awarded two-year contracts, the Cricket West Indies, announced in a media release. The multi-year contracts have been offered after the players’ performances in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Apart from them 15 cricketers have been offered a one-year contract, with only two changes in the entire group, hinting at a stability. Kavem Hodge and Roston Chase have received two new contracts in the 15-member group.

The contract offer is after a four-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between the Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA). The MoU was signed earlier this year.

In a statement, Cricket West Indies director Miles Bascombe said an open and honest dialogue with the players has gone a long way in hinting at the revival of interest among West Indies cricketers to play for the country, including offering monetary gains and stability. “CWI has committed to maintaining open and honest dialogue with players and being practical about the realities of the modern game. The players have responded in kind and the acceptance of multi-year contracts is an indication of clarity, confidence, and commitment on both sides. I’d like to congratulate the entire contracted cohort on their performances in the last assessment period and I look forward to them building on those in next one,” Bascombe said in a media release.

Multi-year contracts:

Men: Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie and Jayden Seales.

Women: Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor.

One-year contracts:



Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell.

Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Ashmini Munisar,, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Rashada Williams.