  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2023: Records that Indians can break By Ayush Gupta

Cricket World Cup 2023: Records that Indians can break By Ayush Gupta
x
Highlights

Team Indians is set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday against Australia.

Chennai: Team Indians is set to start its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday against Australia.

A look at the records that the former can script in this edition: 3 - Star Indian batter Virat Kohli needs three more centuries to go past Tendulkar (49) in terms of becoming the first global cricket to strike 50 tons in ODIs.

1 - Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event's history, going past Tendulkar (6). 3 - Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).

665 - Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894). 13 - Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44). 2 - If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X