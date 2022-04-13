CSK outplay RCB in high-scoring match

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings outplayed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Tuesday.

In a high scoring encounter, chasing CSK's 216, RCB fell short by 23 runs as they finished 193 for 9 in 20 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed 41 Suyash P 34, Dinesh Karthik 34, Glenn Maxwell 26 played their part, but in the end that was not enough for the RCB.

Virat Kohli (1) and Faf du Plessis (8) were big disappointments. Maheesh Theekshana 4 for 33 was exceptional with the ball for the men in yellow.

Earlier, sensational counter-attacking half-centuries by Shivam Dube (95 not out off 46) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50) propelled Chennai Super Kings to a mammoth 216/4

CSK were in a spot of bother at 36-2 after 6.4 overs but Uthappa and Dube took RCB bowlers to the cleaners and stitched a whopping 165 runs off just 74 balls for the third wicket, helping the team post a big total.

Put in to bat first, the out-of-form CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he couldn't carry his innings longer and fell on 17 to Josh Hazlewood. Thereafter, Moeen Ali (3), who came out to bat at No 3 then got run out courtesy of a terrible mix-up between two CSK batters and a sensational fielding effort from RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

After getting the big wickets of Ruturaj and Moeen, RCB were on top but Dube and Uthappa had other plans. The duo took their time to settle down as CSK reached 60/2 after 10 overs.

From there on, both batters decided to free their arms and scored 13, 13, 19, 13, 15 runs each in overs 11 to 15. With 8 wickets in hand, CSK batters were batting freely and it was getting tough for RCB to stem the flow of runs as many as 83 runs were scored in the last 5 overs.

During their important stand, Uthappa smashed 9 sixes and four boundaries while Dube hit eight sixes and five fours. Shivam Dube's knock of 95 not out has also become the highest individual score in a CSK-RCB encounter equalling 95 by Murali Vijay in IPL 2011 final in Chennai.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 216/4 in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 95 not out, Robin Uthappa 88; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35, Josh Hazlewood 1/33) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 193/9 in 20 overs(Shahbaz Ahmed 41 Suyash P 34, Dinesh Karthik 34, Glenn Maxwell 26; Maheesh Theekshana 4 for 33, Ravindra Jadeja 3 for 39)