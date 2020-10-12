Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020  

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the franchise confirmed in a press release on Monday.

"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7, 2020, in Dubai￼. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes Ishant a speedy recovery," read DC's official statement.

Ishant is the second DC bowler to have ruled out from the ongoing tournament in the UAE after spinner Amit Mishra, who also was ruled out last week due to a finger injury.

Although Ishant is a senior player in the DC camp, his absence is not expected to hit the team's campaign at the IPL 2020 as he had played just one game that was against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where the Delhi pacer had conceded 26 runs in three overs.

Delhi are currently placed second in the points table, having bagged five wins in seven games, same as table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI), who possess a better net run-rate at present. The two sides recently faced off where MI sealed the game by five wickets and as a result, Rohit Sharma's MI climbed to the top of the table.

Shreyas Iyer-led DC next play against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Friday.