Delhi Capitals win in Super over

New Delhi: In a breathtaking Match 32 of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals held their nerve to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the season’s first Super Over after both teams ended tied on 188. The clash, filled with drama, injuries, and clutch performances, kept fans at the edge of their seats and reaffirmed the heart-racing nature of T20 cricket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals scored 11 runs in super over. DC achieved the target in 4 balls.

Starc’s last over forced Rajasthan Royals into a Super Over against Delhi Capitals. Rajasthan Royals ended at 188 in 20 overs

Earlier, late cameos by captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs rescued Delhi Capitals (DC) from a precarious position, and enabled them to post a formidable 188/5 in 20 overs. Abishek Porel smashed 49.

Axar came in to hammer a sensational 34 off 14 balls, while Stubbs made the same number of runs in 18 balls and Ashutosh Sharma hit an unbeaten 15, as the trio’s impactful batting ensured DC got 77 runs off the last five overs.

Pushed into batting first, Jake Fraser-McGurk got going by smashing Jofra Archer for two boundaries in the opening over. Abishek Porel took a liking to Tushar Deshpande’s pace and lengths by hitting four boundaries and a six in the 23-run second over, with the wristy flick going over the deep-backward square-leg fence being the standout shot.

But after that onslaught, RR bounced back – Fraser-McGurk was hurried by Archer’s pace and spooned one to mid-off. One brought two for RR as Karun Nair was run out by an underarm throw by Sandeep Sharma for a duck after being involved in a mix-up with Porel.

With Sandeep and Maheesh Theekshana keeping things tight, barring a full toss from the latter being hit for four by KL Rahul, DC ended their power-play at 46/2.