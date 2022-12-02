Dwayne Bravo retires from IPL, becomes CSK's bowling coach ahead of 2023 edition

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has decided to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) but will continue as CSK's bowling coach.



CSK released Bravo, who was an integral part of the side under MS Dhoni's leadership, ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. CSK announced on Friday that they have appointed West Indies' Bravo as their bowling coach for the 2023 edition.

"I'm looking forward to this new journey because it's something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it's a role I'm excited about. From player to coach, I don't think I have to adjust much because while I'm playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!

"I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I'm just happy to be a part of IPL history!" said Bravo, according to CSK's press release.

Meanwhile, S Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, congratulated Bravo for his IPL career and said that the franchise excited to continue its association with the West Indies all-rounder.

"Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo on a tremendous career in the IPL. He has been a crucial member of the Super Kings family for more than a decade and we are excited to continue the association. Bravo's vast experience will be of immense value to our players and support staff. We are confident that our bowling group will thrive under his guidance," said Viswanathan.

With 183 wickets in 161 matches, Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, including two four-wicket hauls. He has been with CSK since 2011 and was a part of the Men in Yellow's side that won the IPL in 2011, 2018, and 2021, and the Champions League T20 in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).



One of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket, Bravo bowled 1115 balls [36% of all his deliveries] between overs 17 and 20 and took 102 wickets in the phase. No bowler has bowled as many deliveries in the last four overs [Jasprit Bumrah is next with 1,026] or taken as many wickets [Lasith Malinga is second on 90].