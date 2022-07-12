ENG vs IND: Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday became the fastest Indian bowler to 150 ODI wickets during India's opening ODI against England.

Shami bagged the record in terms of a number of matches – he reached the milestone in 80 ODIs, 17 fewer games than second-fastest Ajit Agarkar.

Overall, Shami (80 games) was the second-fastest pacer to bag 150 or more wickets in ODIs, after Australia's Mitchell Starc, who claimed the milestone in 77 games.

The Indian bowler, who finished with figures of 3 for 31 on Tuesday, was also the joint-third bowler to 150 ODI wickets, along with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. While Starc holds the record, Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq is second on the list as he reached the 150-mark in 78 ODIs.

Shami, who was two wickets away from the 150-mark, picked up three scalps as England were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs at Kennington Oval, London.

The 31-year-old pacer became the 14th Indian bowler to bag 150 wickets in the 50-over format on the international level; while he was the ninth fast bowler to claim the landmark for Team India in the ODIs.

Shami and Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc at Kennington Oval on Tuesday as the pair made nine dismissals combined, while Prasidh Krishna bagged one. England were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs, which was their lowest total in an ODI against India.

Bumrah was certainly the start of India's innings as he finished with figures of 6 for 19 – the third-best ODI figures by an Indian bowler, after Stuart Binny (6 for 4), and Anil Kumble (6 for 12). While Bumrah became India's 10th bowler to pick six wickets in an ODI innings, he became the fifth Indian pacer to bag a six-wicket haul in ODIs and the first pacer to do so in England.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. He confirmed that Virat Kohli was not a part of their playing XI as it was earlier reported that the talented batsman had suffered a groin injury.

"There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3," Rohit said at the toss.

After losing the one-off Test by seven wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham, the Indian team bounced back to claim the three-match T20I series 2-1.