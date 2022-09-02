England name 15-man squad for T20 World Cup; Jason Roy misses out

England have named their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The tournament will be Jos Buttler's first ICC event as the captain of the national side.

Seam bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the IT20 tour of Pakistan in September, according to an official release from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March.

One of the notable absentees from the side was Jason Roy. The opening batsman has been struggling with the bat as he has failed for the national team and in The Hundred. He has been left out with Sam Billings.

Roy, who made his England debut in 2014, has so far played 64 T20Is, scoring 1,522 runs at an average of 24.15 and strike rate of 137.61, including eight half-centuries. He is yet to score a century for England in the T20Is.

With Tymal Mills' injury concern and lack of form, the pacer has been named among the touring reserves for the English side. Eoin Morgan, who captained England in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and retired earlier this year, comprises the four changes to England from the previous World Cup.

One of the major forces behind England's white-ball revolution in recent times, returned to the team along with Reece Topley. The English selectors have also picked hard-hitting batsmen Harry Brook and Phil Salt, who made his T20I debut earlier this year.

England have played three T20I series this year, against West Indies, India, and South Africa, and the 2009 champions have lost all three.

England T20 World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills