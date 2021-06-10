England vs New Zealand: BlackCaps' wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling ruled out of 2nd Test with back injury

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling was ruled out of the second Test against England on Thursday, which would have been his penultimate Test.

The first Test at Lord's now has turned out to be his penultimate Test for his country and the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be Watling's final appearance for the BlackCaps.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been rested as he failed to overcome a sore back, according to a press release from New Zealand cricket.

"The injury has troubled Watling in the past and although it has improved in the past 24 hours, it hasn't improved enough to be confident of him getting through a full Test behind the stumps," read New Zealand Cricket's official press release.

Tom Blundell was added in the playing XI in the place of Watling for the second Test against England at Edgbaston.

The first Test between New Zealand and England, which was played at Lord's, London, ended in a draw.

The 35-year-old Watling earlier announced that he would be retiring after the Test series against England and the subsequent World Test Championship (WTC) final, which is due to begin on June 18 in Southampton. The BlackCaps will be taking on World No. 1 India in the summit clash at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Moreover, New Zealand are also without their skipper Kane Williamson, who has been rested for the underway second Test against England.

New Zealand have made as many as six changes for the Birmingham Test as they aim to win the Test series to become only the second New Zealand side ever to win a Test series in England.

"Kane Williamson (elbow), BJ Watling (back) and Mitchel Santner (finger) were ruled out before the toss through injury and replaced by Will Young, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel.

Trent Boult and Matt Henry will take the new ball in place of Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, while Daryl Mitchell replaces Colin de Grandhomme at number seven," read another press release of New Zealand cricket.

In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham is leading the BlackCaps, his third time captaining his national Test team.

England captain Joe Root won the toss on Thursday and opted to bat in the second Test at Edgbaston.

England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult