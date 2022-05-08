Faf du Plessis, Karthik, Hasaranga star as RCB rout SRH

Mumbai: Faf du Plessis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73 while Dinesh Karthik provided a grandstand finish with a sensational eight-ball 30 and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga scalped 5/18 as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

After du Plessis and Karthik, with contributions from Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell, took Bangalore to a daunting 192/3.

Hyderabad's batting order wilted under scoreboard pressure, crashing to 125 all out in 19.2 overs. Barring Rahul Tripathi's incredible 58 and some big hits from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, Hyderabad were comprehensively outclassed by Bangalore in their fourth straight defeat of the tournament.

Bangalore's innings had an inauspicious start as Virat Kohli flicked a full ball straight to short mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. It was also Kohli's second golden duck against Hyderabad and third of this season.

du Plessis and Patidar took care of scoring in power-play after Kohli's fall with boundaries coming consistently. The duo took a liking to extra pace of left-arm seamer Kartik Tyagi, hitting him for two fours and a six in the final over of power-play. Patidar was the main aggressor, smacking Suchith for a six over long-off and stood tall to punch Umran Malik through extra cover for four.

Du Plessis caught up with Patidar, hammering Malik through mid-off for four and earning a reprieve on the very next ball when Rahul Tripathi couldn't catch his pull and conceded a boundary. He ended the over with a pulled six over long-on to take 20 off Malik's first over.

With Tyagi and Malik going for plenty in their opening over, Hyderabad had to turn to sixth bowling option in Abhishek Sharma's left-arm spin. But that didn't stop du Plessis and Patidar from bringing the century of the partnership apart from the Bangalore skipper reaching his fifty with a four through extra cover off Tyagi.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48; Jagadeesha Suchith 2/30, Kartik Tyagi 1/42) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 125 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahul Tripathi 58, Aiden Markram 21; Wanindu Hasaranga 5/18, Josh Hazlewood 2/17) by 67 runs