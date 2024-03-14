Feels like I’m making my debut again: Pant

Visakhapatnam: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said he feels like it’s his debut all over again ahead of his return to competitive cricketing action after 14 long months. He was declared fit by the BCCI on Tuesday to participate in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Pant underwent an extensive rehabilitation and recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru following a life-threatening road accident in December 2022. "I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again. To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle.

"I’m grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength," said Pant in a release issued by the franchise ahead of joining DC’s pre-season camp in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Pant has been cleared by the NCA to play as a wicketkeeper-batter, though DC picked other keeping options in Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui and Kumar Kushagra in case he doesn’t keep wickets initially. DC will play their first two home games – against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders - at Visakhapatnam.

"I’m excited to return to Delhi Capitals & the IPL – a tournament I enjoy so much. Our team owners and support staff have been by my side throughout with their full support, guidance and co-operation at every step, for which I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to re-unite with my DC family and play in front of the fans again," said Pant.

Pant’s availability means his return to cricket could come on March 23, when Delhi open their season with an away match against Punjab Kings at Mohali.