'First 2 overs from the seamers' - Rohit on moment that gave India control of Nagpur Test against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma was delighted with his performance and overall all the players' contributions as they thrashed Australia in the first Test on Saturday.

The opening Test of the four-match Border-Gasvaskar Trophy 2023 lasted for barely three days as India clinched the game by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur. Australia were bowled out for a mere 91 runs in their second innings, with Steve Smith, their top scorer, remaining unbeaten on 25.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium and opted to bat. The tourists managed just 177 runs before the end of Day 1 as India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul. Marnus Labuschagne was the best batter for the Aussies that day with a knock of 49 off 123 balls. Smith scored a 107-ball 37, Peter Handscomb chipped in 31 off 84 deliveries and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carrey scored a quick 31 off 33 balls.

In reply, India scored 400, which included a superb century from Rohit, who became the first Indian captain with a hundred in all formats of the game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation on Saturday, Rohit said he was happy with the way India began the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He also spoke about his injuries that had kept him away from the longest format of the game since taking over India's charge from Virat Kohli in late 2021.

"Very important at the start of the series. Happy that I could put the performance for the team. It was unfortunate that I had to miss few Tests because of injuries but I'm happy to be back. Since I was appointed Test captain, have played just two Tests. Got Covid in England, missed South Africa, got a freak injury against Bangladesh. Things can happen when you play for a long time, but I've had injuries in the past so know how to come back from them. Was ready for this one," said Rohit.

The Indian captain also gave a few suggestions on how to play on Indian pitches that turn, saying a batsman needs to have slightly unorthodox approach.

"The last few years, the kind of pitches we are playing in India, you need to have application and some sort of plan to score runs. I've grown up playing a lot in Mumbai on surfaces that turns a lot. You need to be slightly unorthodox as well, use your feet. Need to put pressure on bowlers as well by doing something different. And that different could be whatever suits you - using your feet, sweeping, reverse-sweeping," added Rohit.

When Rohit was asked about the moment that saw India take lead in the game, the Mumbai batsman replied," It was the first two overs from the seamers. 2/2 - starting a game like that, you're in the ascendancy. Opposition is under pressure from there. We know we have quality in our spin department. But the seamers can be threatening as well on a pitch like that."

'Rohit Sharma showed his class,' says Pat Cummins



Rohit received praise from his Australian counterpart Cummins, who said the Indian skipper "showed his class."

"The game moves pretty quickly at times. You have to manage your tempos. Thought India played really well, their spinners are always going to be hard work when the wicket is spinning and thought Rohit showed his class. That first innings, the wicket spun but wasn't unplayable. Would have loved another 100 or so runs and put a bit more pressure on their first innings.

Obviously starting here is tough but three or four of our guys got in and started to look pretty comfortable in the first innings. Those guys who do get in have got to turn it into big scores. [Todd Murphy] He was fantastic on debut. He's been very impressive. Bowled plenty overs," added Cummins.

India went 1-0 in the four-match Test series, with the second game scheduled to be begin on Feb. 17 in Delhi.