Former India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha announces retirement

Hyderabad: Former India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has announced that the ongoing domestic season will be his last as a professional cricketer. The 40-year-old, who was India’s first-choice wicketkeeper for 40 Test matches and nine ODIs, calls it curtains on an international career of 15 years.

The stumper, who plays for Bengal in the Indian domestic circuit, said the ongoing Ranji Trophy will be his last tournament as a professional cricketer.

It also throws light on his decision to mostly not play the Indian Premier League 2025 after he did not register for the IPL mega player auction, that is scheduled to be held later this month.

Saha made his international Test debut in February 2010 when he was included in India’s playing eleven for the Test against South Africa in Nagpur. Saha, who was included as a batter as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was keeping wickets, was out on zero in the first innings and made 36 in the second innings, as India slumped to an innings and six runs defeat.

He made his ODI debut in November 2010 against New Zealand in Guwahati.

After the retirement of Dhoni, Saha was India’s first choice wicketkeeper.

In a social media post, Saha said he was honoured to represent Bengal one last time. “After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Let’s make this season one to remember,” he posted.

Saha was released from the BCCI central contracts’ list in 2023.

The 40-year-old holds the record for the second-most centuries among Indian wicketkeepers in Test cricket, with only MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant scoring more centuries than Saha.

Saha’s last Test match was in 2021 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and played his last ODI way back in 2014 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Saha was not preferred in the longest format of the game as the then-coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma decided to hand over the wicketkeeping mantle to youngsters. Rishabh Pant and Srikar Bharat soon followed.

The Bengal-based cricketer has played in every edition of the IPL since the league’s inception in 2008. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in the cash-rich glitzy league. Saha won the IPL title with Gujarat Titans in 2022.