Former Zimbabwe cricketer Guy Whittall injured by leopard

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Guy Whittall, was hospitalised after miraculously surviving a leopard attack earlier this week. Whittall was out on a walk with his dog at a conservancy he owns in Zimbabwe.

According to a post by his wife, Hannah Whittal, on social media (Facebook), the injury happened on Tuesday following which he was airlifted to Harare for treatment.

According to a post by his wife, Hannah Whittal, on social media (Facebook), the injury happened on Tuesday following which he was airlifted to Harare for treatment.

Whittal played 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2003 and amassed 4912 in both formats. In the Test, he claimed 51 wickets and 88 in ODIs.

