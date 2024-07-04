Live
- Debchandrima's lehenga in ‘Suhagan Chudail’ inspired by Aishwarya Rai's in 'Jodhaa Akbar'
- How Sherrnavaz Jijina’s ‘Mirzapur’ character becomes part of drug cartel
- Optiemus to invest Rs 140 cr to create fleet of 5,000 drones by 2025 end
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Munisha raps Poulomi Das for her outburst, Ranvir calls Sana Makbul ‘mandbuddhi’
- Ex-J&K Minister rejoins Mehbooba Mufti's PDP
- Bihar CM directs authorities to take measures for bridge safety
- Why Isha Malviya regrets doing ‘Bigg Boss 17’: 'Encountered selfish people just using me'
- Haas sign multi-year contract with Ollie Bearman starting from 2025 season
- Put mechanisms in place to prevent market abuse, fraud: SEBI tells stock brokers
- Hyderabad Police foil BJYM’s protest march to Congress office
Just In
'Had a memorable conversation on their experiences': PM Modi on hosting T20 World Cup champions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "memorable conversation" with India's T20 World Cup-winning squad and called it an "excellent meeting" to host the world champions at his residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Thursday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "memorable conversation" with India's T20 World Cup-winning squad and called it an "excellent meeting" to host the world champions at his residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Thursday.
The Rohit Sharma-led squad visited the residence of the PM in the morning upon their return from Barbados. PM Modi shared the pictures of his meeting with the Indian team along with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah on his 'X' account.
"An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," Modi wrote on 'X'.
Notably, the PM had congratulated the Men in Blue for their World Cup title over a phone call after the final last Saturday. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the pulsating blockbuster clash to lift their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.