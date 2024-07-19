Hardik Pandya announces divorce from wife Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his Serbian model-wife Natasa Stankovic are no longer a couple. The couple took to social media to release a joint statement on their separation.

The separation comes after four years of being together as a couple. The couple added that they will co-parent their son, Agastya, together.



Speculations were rife after Natasa removed her ‘Pandya’ surname from social media, deleted all photos together and was also absent during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and ICC T20 World Cup 2024.



The couple released a joint post on social media. “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the post read.



The duo added that their son will be the centre of both their lives and requested for privacy in this difficult time. “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” the statement added.



Both Natasa and Hardik married in 2020 and they welcomed their son the same year.



Recently, Hardik attended the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant alone and Natasa too left Mumbai for Serbia with Agastya. Just hours before the statement on social media was posted, Natasa shared a photo of her home and surroundings, in what can be understood as her hometown in Serbia.



Things on the cricketing front also look bleak for Hardik as he was tipped to take over India’s T20 captaincy from Rohit Sharma but was dropped from the scheme of things in the eleventh hour. He was also stripped of his vice-captaincy post and it was given to Shubman Gill for the upcoming India’s tour of Sri Lanka.



The 30-year-old Hardik’s fitness issues and his unimpressive way of leading the team, including strategising, has kept him out of favour from the new coach Gautam Gambhir and the chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar’s future plans and purview.

