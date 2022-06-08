Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India ODI team in Sri Lanka as Mithali Raj retires

Mumbai: Hours after Mithali Raj's international retirement, Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday was named India's ODI captain for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The Indian women's team will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively during their Sri Lanka tour, beginning on June 23.

Earlier in the day, Mithali announced her retirement from international cricket, following which, Harmanpreet, India's T20I captain, has taken over the reins in ODIs. Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy.

A big name missing from the list is veteran fast bowler, Jhulan Goswami, while Sneh Rana, who featured in this year's World Cup, is also missing from both the squads.

Middle order batter Harleen Deol, who's played just the one ODI, has been called up in the 50 over squad while Jemimah Rodrigues returned to India's T20I squad. This will be Jemimah' first international since the T20I series against Australia in October 2021.

Also returning to the T20I mix is Radha Yadav, who last played in July 2021. On the other hand, opening batter S Meghana recently scored 73 for the Trailblazers in the Women's T20 Challenge and has been rewarded with a place. Bowling all-rounder Simran Bahadur, who featured in India's tour of New Zealand just before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022, has been added to both the squads.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav

ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol

Schedule:

June 23 - 1st T20I, Dambulla

June 25 - 2nd T20I, Dambulla

June 27 - 3rd T20I, Dambulla

July 1 - 1st ODI, Kandy

July 4 - 2nd ODI, Kandy

July 7 - 3rd ODI, Kandy