Head coach Mazumdar believes team 'didn't play to potential' in Women's Asia Cup final

Dambulla: Indian women's cricket team head coach Amol Mazumdar said the side didn't play up to their potential in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and lost the record-extending eighth continental title in Dambulla on Sunday.

Indian bowlers failed to defend the 166 target against the hosts as Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69*) slammed half-centuries to take the side over the line with eight balls to spare. Kavisha Dilhari remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls including two sixes and a four.

Indian bowlers, especially Radha Yadav, leaked too many runs without picking up a wicket. Deepti Sharma was the only Indian bowler to take a wicket in her four overs.

Mazumdar admitted that the team failed to execute their plans right and missed opportunities in the fielding.

"Well actually, to be very honest, in one odd game we didn't play well; we didn't execute whatever we hoped for. But that's about it. We've been dominating right through the last series against South Africa and this tournament also. So I think in one odd game we didn't play to the potential, but credit needs to go where it's supposed to go, and I think Sri Lanka batted really well. I think 165 was a really good total, but I think Sri Lanka batted really well. They got off to a flyer, and we couldn't capitalize on the opportunities that we had. But at the same time, credit needs to go to Sri Lanka for batting really well," he said while speaking exclusively to Star Sports.

"I think in all three departments we have shown some great character. Our batting has been good for the last two months; we've seen that the batting has been really good. The bowlers have done their job; the bowlers have been fantastic in the tournament, and also against South Africa, the bowlers did wonders over there. And progressively we are going ahead in our fielding department also. We made a few blunders today, but I'm sure we are on the right track as far as fielding is concerned," Mazumdar added.

Speaking on the no. 3 position in the batting line-up, he said, "No, not really. We've tried a couple of players, but at the same time, we have the depth in our batting. So I don't think there is a trouble area as such, but we have to address that, and we are in the process of doing so."

When asked about the home crowd that came up in numbers to support the home team in their quest for the maiden Asia Cup title, Mazumdar said, "We were not affected by it. They have all played in WPL, they have all played in a series where it's a full house, maybe even more than this, the crowd. So it didn't affect them. But having said that, it was nice to see the spectators turning up for the finals, and I'm sure they had a good time here."