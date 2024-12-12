NASA Tracks Five Giant Asteroids on Close Approach to Earth Today

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is closely monitoring five asteroids on a close approach to Earth today, December 9, 2024. While these near-Earth asteroids pose no threat, their asteroid flyby offers a unique opportunity for asteroid observation and scientific research. NASA’s asteroid tracking system has detected five space rocks: 2024 WV51, 2024 XH3, 2024 XG10, 2024 XG2, and 2024 VE13, all of which will pass Earth at varying distances.

Here’s a breakdown of the asteroid size comparison and their Earth approach:

Asteroid 2024 WV51: This space rock is 110 feet wide and will safely fly by at 433,000 miles, significantly farther than the Moon.

Asteroid 2024 XH3: Measuring 32 feet, this bus-sized asteroid will make its close encounter at 576,000 miles.

Asteroid 2024 XG10: Slightly larger, with a width of 43 feet, it will pass Earth at 1,230,000 miles.

Asteroid 2024 XG2: This 37-foot-wide near-Earth asteroid will pass at 2,120,000 miles.

Asteroid 2024 VE13: The largest of the group, this space rock is 210 feet wide and will pass Earth at a distance of 4,300,000 miles.

NASA’s asteroid tracking system continues to monitor these objects closely. While none of these asteroids pose a danger, their flyby underscores the importance of ongoing space monitoring and the need to improve our understanding of celestial bodies. This asteroid Earth approach highlights how NASA’s advanced space monitoring system helps keep our planet safe while advancing our knowledge of the solar system.