ICC Champions Trophy: PCB appoints Chief Operating Officer; reiterates stand to host Champions Trophy entirely in Pakistan

Hyderabad: Sumair Ahmad Syed has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the new chief operating officer for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The appointment comes in the wake of turbulent times with the Indian cricket team’s refusal to travel to Pakistan and the PCB not agreeing to host the tournament on a hybrid model, just like how it hosted the 2023 Asia Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) requested the PCB to host the tournament on a hybrid model, to protect all stakeholder interests, but the PCB has made it clear that they would host the tournament entirely in Pakistan.

In a statement, the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the Board’s stand that it intends to host the tournament entirely in Pakistan and expressed confidence in Syed’s abilities, terming him an ‘exceptionally organised professional.’

“Sumair is an exceptionally organised professional with a wealth of administrative expertise. Coupled with his unwavering passion for cricket, I am confident he will deliver an unforgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for players, officials and fans alike,” Naqvi’s statement read.

Syed said he, on behalf of the PCB, welcomes the world to Pakistan to witness the Champions Trophy, reiterating the board and their government’s stand. “The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to showcase Pakistan’s ability to host world-class cricketing events, welcoming players and fans from around the globe to experience the country’s passion for the game and renowned hospitality. Preparations are already well underway, with stadium upgrades nearing completion and crucial discussions ongoing with the International Cricket Council,” Syed said in a statement.

The ICC Champions Trophy is slated to be held from February 2025 with matches being played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. The PCB, in a tentative schedule shared with the ICC, has slotted India’s matches at Lahore, given the Pakistani city’s proximity to the Indian border.