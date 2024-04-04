ICC T20 World Cup 2024: 4-4-0-3 - NZ’s Lockie Ferguson bowls four maidens against PNG

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson strode into the record books when he became the first bowler to bowl all maiden overs in his spell when he registered figures of 4-4-0-3 against Papua New Guinea in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match in Trinidad on Monday.



Ferguson’s spell helped New Zealand sign off from the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win but that wasn’t enough for Kane Williamson’s men to seal a spot in the Super Eights.



Losing to Afghanistan by 84 runs and to the West Indies by 13 runs gave the Kiwis the blow that they couldn’t never recover from.



Ferguson’s three-wicket burst helped New Zealand bundle PNG out for 78 in 19.4 overs and although they lost Fin Allen and Rachin Ravindra early, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell saw the New Zealanders home with more than seven overs remaining.



Speaking after the match against PNG, Ferguson said it was sad to leave the tournament, which they had high hopes from. “It was a tough wicket to bat on, it was nice to bowl on that. It is sad to be leaving, such high hopes coming in. (There are) not many games you bowl seam-up all the way through. The wicket offered assistance, swing as well. We bowled well against Afghanistan and the West Indies, but going down there ruined our World Cup,” he said.



Ferguson’s spell is the second instance in T20Is and the first in T20 World Cups where a bowler has bowled all maiden overs in his spell. In T20Is, Canada’s Saad Bin Zafar bowled four maiden overs against Panama in 2021.



In T20 World Cups, Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka, India’s Harbhajan Singh and Bangladesh’s Tanzib Hasan Sakib all bowled two maiden overs in their spell before Ferguson broke their records on Monday.



Most maidens in a T20 World Cups



4 - Lockie Ferguson (NZ) vs PNG in 2024



2 - Ajantha Mendis (SL) vs Zimbabwe in 2012; Harbhajan Singh (IND) vs England in 2012; and Tanzib Hasan Sakib (BAN) vs Nepal in 2024

Most maidens in T20Is



4 - Lockie Ferguson (NZ) vs PNG in 2024; Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) vs Panama in 2021



3 - George Sesay (Sierra Leone) vs Mali in 2023; Nopphon Senamontree (Thailand) vs Maldives in 2024