IND VS SL: 'Comfortable' batting at any position, says Mayank Agarwal

India batsman Mayank Agarwal has said he is "comfortable" batting at any position but enjoys opening the innings most.

Mayank had an impressive run with the bat in Test during India's home series against New Zealand and an away series against South Africa. As a result, the Karnataka batsman was named in India's 18-man squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

"The role of an opener is key in Test cricket because, in a five-day game, it is the openers who set up the day for the batters to follow. It's something that I have done all my life. I really enjoy doing that. With that being said, I don't just always want to open the batting. I am also comfortable batting at any position the team wants me to bat, at any given situation," Mayank said in a statement, according to ANI.

Mayank finished as the leading run-scorer in the two-match Test series against the BlackCaps last year. He scored 242 runs in four innings at an average of 60.50. He managed 135 runs in the Rainbow Nation, where Team India suffered a series defeat.

India are set to host Sri Lanka in a five-match series, starting Thursday (Feb. 24). It includes three T20Is and two Tests.

Mayank has also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Test series and explained the reason behind India's mentality of winning every game.

"I am very excited to be part of the squad and part of the Indian Test team. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team's success. Every Test series is of utmost importance because of the World Test Championship. Each Test carries points. The collective thinking of our team is to pick up a win in every match that we play and try to get the maximum points we can from all the Test matches," the Karnataka batsman added further.

IND VS SL: Want to make it count with the bat, says Mayank

Over the past couple of decades, Sri Lanka have built a reputation of having a brilliant spin-bowling attack, especially in Tests. They are also known for giving the new ball to their spinners, which could make batting a tad tough for the opening batsmen.

But Mayank said that he is prepared for any curveball Sri Lanka might throw at them.

"In India, as an opening batsman, you still have to be very good in facing the spin. Personally, it does not faze me if you open the bowling with spin or pace. We have grown up playing spin all our lives. Personally, my mindset would not change much.

I would look to do what an opener sets out to do. Give a good start, set up the scores for the team and make it count. One of the advantages the openers have, with all the difficulties that come their way, is that they have the opportunity to score big runs," Mayank added.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) retained only two players, including Mayank.

IPL 2022: PBKS did well at auction, says Mayank

Mayank, who is expected to be a significant role in PBKS's IPL 2022 campaign, also spoke about his goal for the season.

"I believe, as a Punjab Kings player who has been retained, we did really well at the auction. I have always played any tournament to win and that's the same goal for me in the IPL. I will go into the IPL 2022 to win it for Punjab Kings, as I have always done every season that I have been part of the franchise," said Mayank.

The 31-year-old batter also mentioned that his focus is not on the T20 World Cup 2022 and will just try to give his best for PBKS in the IPL 2022.

"I am not thinking too much about the selection in the India T20 squad for the T20 World Cup this year. My thought process is to play well, put in the performances, make sure my team wins, and hope for the best. Whatever happens after that, is okay with me," Mayank signed off.