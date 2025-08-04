  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports > Cricket

India Beats England by 6 Runs in Final Test | Series Drawn 2-2 at The Oval

India Beats England by 6 Runs in Final Test | Series Drawn 2-2 at The Oval
x
Highlights

India won the 5th Test against England by just 6 runs in a thrilling finish at The Oval.

India won the final Test match against England by just six runs. It was a very close game.

England needed only 8 more runs to win with one wicket left on Day 5 at The Oval.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a brilliant delivery and clean bowled Gus Atkinson.

England was all out for 367 runs. Siraj’s wicket gave India a thrilling victory in the final moments of the match.

With this win, India leveled the series 2-2. It was a nail-biting finish and a proud moment for Team India. The crowd cheered as India celebrated a famous win.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick