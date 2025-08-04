Live
India Beats England by 6 Runs in Final Test | Series Drawn 2-2 at The Oval
Highlights
India won the 5th Test against England by just 6 runs in a thrilling finish at The Oval.
India won the final Test match against England by just six runs. It was a very close game.
England needed only 8 more runs to win with one wicket left on Day 5 at The Oval.
Mohammed Siraj bowled a brilliant delivery and clean bowled Gus Atkinson.
England was all out for 367 runs. Siraj’s wicket gave India a thrilling victory in the final moments of the match.
With this win, India leveled the series 2-2. It was a nail-biting finish and a proud moment for Team India. The crowd cheered as India celebrated a famous win.
