India Beats England by 6 Runs in Final Test | Series Drawn 2-2 at The Oval

India won the final Test match against England by just six runs. It was a very close game.

England needed only 8 more runs to win with one wicket left on Day 5 at The Oval.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a brilliant delivery and clean bowled Gus Atkinson.

England was all out for 367 runs. Siraj’s wicket gave India a thrilling victory in the final moments of the match.

With this win, India leveled the series 2-2. It was a nail-biting finish and a proud moment for Team India. The crowd cheered as India celebrated a famous win.