India crush England

Ahmedabad: India have crushed England inside three days of the fourth test to seal their series 3-1 as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel took five wickets each.

Ashwin bowled Dan Lawrence for 50 as England were bowled out for 135 on Saturday to complete an emphatic innings and 25 run victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli's India bounced back from an opening defeat to win three in a row and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship at Lord's in June.

It was another failure for Joe Root's England, who suffered a drubbing after their two-day loss in the third Test of a series dominated by the spinning wickets. Ashwin led the series bowling chart with 32 wickets followed by Patel, who played one game fewer, on 27. England spinner Jack Leach was third with 18 scalps.

This win was set up by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made 101 on day two, and Washington Sundar, who hit an unbeaten 96 as India made a commanding 365. Pant scored his third Test ton in a 113-run stand with Sundar to lift India from a precarious 146-6 in response to England's first innings total of 205.

Sundar kept up the attack as the final three wickets fell on Saturday morning but ran out of partners and remained four shy of his century.

England lost early and regular wickets to go down tamely in 54.5 overs.

Ashwin struck twice on successive balls to send back Zak Crawley for five and Jonny Bairstow for nought.