India lift inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup

Kuala Lumpur: G Trisha stood tall to hit a fine 52 while spinners took seven wickets collectively as India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs to become first-ever winners of the inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval on Sunday. Trisha, who was a member of the Indian team winning the first-ever U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023, hit five fours and two sixes in her 47-ball knock on a challenging pitch as the side made 117/7.

In reply, left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla picked 3-17 and became the leading wicket-taker of the competition, while fellow left-arm spin bowlers Parunika Sisodia and Sonam Yadav took wickets each to dry the run flow of Bangladesh after the power play and dismiss them for 76 in 18.3 overs to win the title.

Pushed into batting first, Trisha became the key for leading India’s charge once G Kamalini and Sanika Chalke fell early. She struck a balance between playing elegant shots and rebuilding India’s innings through a 41-run stand with captain Niki Prasad (12).

After the duo and Ishwari Awsare fell, a calm Mithila Vinod stepped up to hit a cameo of 17 and take India past the 110-mark, with Bangladesh’s Farjana Easmin taking 4-30. In defence of the modest total, Joshitha VJ and Sonam Yadav struck to leave Bangladesh two down in the power play.

Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous tried to get Bangladesh’s chase on track with 18 and 22, respectively. But with Indian spinners stemming the run flow by bowling more dot balls and the required run rate rising, the duo couldn’t break free from the shackles of pressure and gave their wickets to them.

From 64/5 in 14.2 overs, Bangladesh eventually slumped to 76 all out, giving India an emphatic win. Trisha was rightfully named Player of the Final and also took Player of the Tournament award, as India will be pleased with how they emerged triumphant in the all-Asian event ahead of their defence of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, whose second edition begins next month in Malaysia.

Brief Scores:

India 117/7 (G Trisha 52; Farjana Easmin 4-30) beat Bangladesh 76 in 18.3 overs (Juairiya Ferdous 22; Aayushi Shukla 3-17) by 41 runs.