India v Australia: Why KL Rahul Should Continue as Test Opener in Adelaide

One question dominates India's preparations for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Adelaide: Will Rohit Sharma take the top spot again, or should KL Rahul remain at the top of the batting order?

The Calm Confidence of Rahul

Though he is quiet about his duty, KL Rahul, who has solidified his position as a dependable opener in Rohit's absence, seems composed and clear enough to handle any task that is thrown at him. Rahul said in a statement prior to the Test that "I've been told [my position], but I've also been told not to share it." We'll have to hold off till the captain shows up.

In spite of the uncertainty, Rahul's handling of his role is very telling. Regardless of the position, he continued, "all I want is to be in the playing XI." "I just want to go out and contribute to the team." This adaptable attitude demonstrates his developing maturity as a player.

Australia's Rahul's Opening Role

Rahul has had a smooth transition into the role of opener in Australian conditions. He has been a remarkable performance for India, especially in Perth, where he was instrumental in the country's triumph. Rahul's readiness for the starting position is evident, even though Rohit's return might change things. He attested to the fact that he had enough time to get ready for the position, including practice sessions and matches with the India A.

"I just had to go back and work on it because I've been opening for a long time," Rahul remarked. I arrived early, participated in drills, and had plenty of downtime. I was more prepared thanks to that.

The Mental Game: The Development and Clarity of Rahul

Apart from his skill, Rahul is notable for his mental endurance. He admits that beginning in Test cricket necessitates a different approach, particularly when facing good bowlers. Rahul reflected on his early years and said it was important to psychologically adjust to the first 20 to 30 balls. With experience now, he doesn't care where he bats in the order; he just concentrates on finishing the first phase.

"Whether I bat first or in the middle order, it only matters where I start. "It's just normal batting after I get past the first 30 to 40 balls," Rahul clarified.

His straightforward style and clarity of ideas make him a serious candidate for the opening position going forward.





Jaiswal and Rahul: A Potential Partnership

During India's second innings in Perth, Rahul and youthful Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a partnership that demonstrated their ability at the top of the order. The pair's 201-run partnership was crucial to India's triumph, as Rahul helped the 22-year-old rookie cope with the demands of opening in Australia. In retrospect, Rahul acknowledged that he experienced comparable anxiety when he opened for the first time ten years earlier. He shared this knowledge with Jaiswal, which helped him remain composed under duress.

“It is essential to open abroad. Like Murali Vijay did for me ten years ago, I simply tried to soothe him," Rahul remarked. "I had doubts about my skills in those early days, and you have to learn to slow down and concentrate on the next ball."

What Rohit Sharma Could Do

Despite Rahul's performance at the position, Rohit Sharma, India's traditional opener, has not been ruled out of the top order. Rohit may be able to slide down the batting order thanks to his middle order expertise, where he can be even more effective against older balls and fatigued bowlers. The team has flexibility because of Rahul's reliability at the top, and Rohit can concentrate on taking advantage of the latter parts of the innings.

As captain, Rohit has always prioritised the team, and he will not think twice about changing his own role to help the team if Rahul is chosen to stay an opener.

Adelaide and the Pink Ball Challenge

Rahul and the Indian squad are more concerned with winning sessions than with the match's outcome, and the pink ball poses a special challenge for all batters. In order for the team to gain momentum and adjust to the shifting circumstances, Rahul underlined the significance of dividing the game into manageable portions.

"Winning sessions, not worrying about day 4 or 5, is what we’re focused on," Rahul stated.

Conclusion, Rahul should keep opening

In Adelaide, KL Rahul should continue to open the batting for India because of his diligent preparation, excellent technique, and mental clarity. Rahul's readiness and poise create a strong case for him to remain at the top of the order, even though the team management and skipper Rohit Sharma will ultimately make the decision. His collaboration with Jaiswal and his knowledge of Australian conditions strengthen the case that Rahul is a long-term choice for India's opening slot rather than only a temporary fix.