India vs Australia: Winning WTC trophy with India is my 'dream,' says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday said it was his "dream" to win the World Test Championship (WTC) with Team India.

Pujara's comments came on the eve of India's second Test against Australia in Delhi. India thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening game and went 1-0 up in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

When Pujara takes field on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, he will become only the 13th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests. With 200 Tests, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Tests played for India.

Speaking in a pre-match conference, Pujara admitted that he never thought he would play his 100th Test for India when he began his whites career in 2010.

"When I started playing cricket and then made my (Test) debut, I never thought about playing hundred Test matches. For me, it is always about being in the present and not thinking too far ahead. So, for me, I thought before this series started and that's when I realised that I will be playing my hundredth Test match. In a career, you always go through ups and downs, and you have to fight through those periods," Pujara told reporters on Thursday.

When Pujara was asked about his dream, he said he wanted to help India win the WTC trophy. Rohit Sharma and Co are two Test victories away from qualifying for the final of the 2021-23 WTC cycle. That would make them the first-ever side to play the summit clash twice in two years. In June 2021, India lost the WTC final to New Zealand in Southampton.

"There is a lot more to achieve. I am definitely satisfied and really excited to play this hundredth Test match. But at the same time, we are playing an important series. So, hopefully, we win this Test match and move on to win another Test match which will ensure we will qualify for the WTC final. My dream is to win a WTC final for the Indian team, which didn't happen in the last final. But hopefully, once we qualify, we move towards that," Pujara said.



Pujara: My father has played an important role in my career

Having played 99 Tests for India, Pujara has amassed 7,021 runs at an average of 44.15, including 19 centuries and 34 fifties with the best individual score of 206 not out. Pujara, who has been playing Test cricket for over a decade now, scored 409 runs at an average of 45.44 last year, including a century and three fifties.

"Playing 100 Tests means a lot to me and my family. My father has played a very important role in my cricketing career. He's someone who has coached me since my childhood, so he's very excited and is going to be here tomorrow with my wife, who's been very supportive.

"In a cricketer's life, family support is very important and I am very thankful to my family, friends, to the coaches whom I have worked with over some time and who have played a very important role in my cricketing career," added Pujara.

When Pujara was asked about his time away from the Indian team when he was dropped from the side along with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, India's No. 3 batter said that it was tough.

"It was challenging (when left out of the game), I was playing county and was in constant touch with Rahul bhai and Vicky paaji on areas I need to work and there was clear communication on that," Pujara said.

Speaking about his style and approach to batting and the path to finding success, Pujara said that it was not easy and patience was key.

"Patience does not come on its own, you need mental strength for that. Preparation is the key, I scored runs in junior cricket, and age group cricket. It requires hard work Over a period of time and I think when you focus on your game, eventually, you will succeed," Pujara explained.