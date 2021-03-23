India vs England: Krunal Pandya gets emotional on receiving ODI cap from brother Hardik [Watch]

All-rounder Krunal Pandya got emotional after receiving One-Day International (ODI) cap from his younger brother Hardik ahead of the first ODI against England on Tuesday.

Krunal and Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who had earned their maiden ODI call-ups for the ODI series against England, were included in India's playing XI for the opening game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The 29-year-old Krunal, who made his India debut in 2018, has played 18 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India. After receiving his ODI cap, an emotional Krunal pointed to the sky, probably remembering his late father and fought back tears before he was hugged by his younger brother, Hardik.













Meanwhile, Prasidh, who rose to fame with his performances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has been rewarded with his impressive run with Karnataka at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, where he ended as his side's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps. The 25-year-old Prasidh was handed the ODI cap by his state teammate KL Rahul.

The first ODI is set to witness a rare feat of two sets of brothers playing: Hardik and Krunal for India and Sam and Tom Curran for England.

English skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and put India to bat in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.

Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he was happy to bat first, considering the weather could drastically change in the evening.

"Very happy to bat first, we had different plans. The weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It's a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. The last game we played here against England is a great memory. If we believe we are a top side, we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or are asked to do something. KL will bat at 5 and keep the wickets. The top four are Rohit, Shikhar, myself and Shreyas. Hardik bats at 6, Krunal at 7. Shardul 8, Bhuvi at 9, Prasidh and Kuldeep complete," added Kohli.

India vs England: Teams

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England's Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood