India vs England: When and where to watch 2nd Test at Lord's on TV, live stream

India and England are set to face off in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series on Thursday (Aug. 12) at Lord's.



The first Test ended in a draw after the fifth day got washed out by rain at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Going into the second Test, India will be without their medium-pacer Shardul Thakur, while England have already suffered a setback as their senior fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the remainder Tests with a calf injury.

When and Where will the 2nd Test between England and India be played?

The second Test between India and England will be played from 3:30 pm IST at Lord's in London from Thursday, Aug.12.

How can I watch the second Test between England and India on TV?

Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 will provide live telecasts of the second Test between India and England in India.

How can I watch the second Test between England and India live online?

Sony LIV website, the app will provide live streaming of the second Test match between India and England.

India vs England: Squads

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed, Mark Wood, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Ollie Pope, Jack Leach

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha