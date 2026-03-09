India vs NZ final sets 82.1 crore viewership record

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final created history not just on the field but also online. The match set a new T20 World Cup 2026 viewership record, showing how huge cricket’s popularity is in India.

When the match was going on, JioHotstar had almost 82.1 crore viewers watching the finale match of India VS New Zealand. This huge number created a new JioHotstar streaming record and became one of the biggest moments for digital sports streaming India.

The match was the final match of ICC Men T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand. Many fans across the world were watching the match on platforms like JioHotsar. Because of the excitement among everyone, the viewer count had broken the records.

The finale match was extremely special for everyone because India has won the final match. India's cricket team defeated New Zealand by 96 runs. Last time, India had been defeated but this time, India made sure to win this time and make a title for themselves. This victory is the 3rd time India won in the T20 World Cup.

Experts say this huge cricket viewership record India shows how strongly people in the country follow cricket. More fans are now watching matches on phones and online platforms instead of only on television.

The record-breaking 82.1 crore concurrent viewers proves how powerful digital sports streaming India has become. With such massive numbers, the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final is now one of the most watched cricket matches online.