India vs South Africa 4th T20I Today: Know About Venue, Squad, Start Time, and Live Streaming Details.

The run-chase was set to a daunting 250 as India and South Africa prepared for their fourth T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday.

South Africa will look to square up the series, while India aims for a 3-1 in the series. Find out more about this below from Nov 2024. The match will begin at 8:30 PM IST, after the toss at 8:00 PM IST.

The series is on the line when India and South Africa meet here at the Wanderers on Friday.

Series: India leads 2-1 and seeks a 3-1 win, while South Africa is out to level the playing field.

A hundred from Sanju Samson in the first T20I and another by Tilak Varma in the third one propelled India's comprehensive triumphs.

Tristan Stubbs was the top run-scorer despite Varun Chakaravarthy taking five wickets, but South Africa went on to win that match and took a 1-0 lead in the second game.

India won 17 games out of 30 against South Africa in T20Is, losing just 12 with one match and yielding no result. 4th T20I: Friday, 15 November

What is the venue for the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match?

Where will the India vs South Africa 4th T20I match take place? The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match, will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

What time will India vs South Africa's 4th T20I begin?

The IND vs SA 4th T20I will start on November 15 at 8:00 PM IST.

The live toss for the 4th T20I will occur at 8:00 PM IST, while the match starts at 8:30 PM IST.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I, TV Channels in India

The live broadcast of the 4th T20I match between India and South Africa will be on the Sports18 network in India.

Watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I live stream online:

You can watch live streaming on the Jio Cinema

South Africa Squad - Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs,Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane,Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla Nqabayomzi Peter Patrick Kruger Mihlali Mpongwana Donovan Ferreira Ottneil Baartman

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy; Avesh Khan; Jitesh Sharma; Vijaykumar Vyshak; Yash Dayal.